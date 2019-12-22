(Day 312) - A Step at a Time

CJ and I made our way to the daunting Culver City Stairs. There are 282 stairs scaling up this hill all made from recycled concrete from the park grounds. Each step is unique and irregular which make climbing a serious workout challenge.



CJ and I also decided to make the climb. It felt good climbing up...at first. As we neared the top, our legs burned and felt like jelly. Yeah, probably should have prepared a bit more. Nonetheless, knowing that CJ wanted photos from the top, gave me the endurance to climb on (Very appreciative of those poles to aid climbers).



Thankfully, we made it!!! Took about 20 minutes. Drank lots of water and chilled in the rest area. Afterward, CJ photographed others reaching the top and a view of Los Angeles County. Hurray! Now I'll sleep for a thousand years. 🤣