Previous
Next
(Day 348) - The Office Jungle by cjphoto
Photo 3271

(Day 348) - The Office Jungle

Today, we follow our intrepid Legographer out into the wild. It's here that he observes the Swingline Stapler vigorously protecting its young from the predatory Staple Remover. It's truly a wild world out there! 😉
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 29th, 2020  
Dianne
Love it!
January 29th, 2020  
Heidi K
Haha, So cute!
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise