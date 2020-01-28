Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3271
(Day 348) - The Office Jungle
Today, we follow our intrepid Legographer out into the wild. It's here that he observes the Swingline Stapler vigorously protecting its young from the predatory Staple Remover. It's truly a wild world out there! 😉
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
3
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3309
photos
170
followers
47
following
896% complete
View this month »
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
28th January 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
office
,
animal
,
furniture
,
lego
,
story
,
documentary
,
office supplies
,
cj-legographer
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 29th, 2020
Dianne
Love it!
January 29th, 2020
Heidi K
Haha, So cute!
January 29th, 2020
