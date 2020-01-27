Previous
Next
(Day 348) - Marble-lous Macro by cjphoto
Photo 3270

(Day 348) - Marble-lous Macro

Today, we're doing some macro shots with a marble. I always have the most difficult time keeping marbles still for macro shots. Happily, CJ came up with a great solution!

By the way, this marble is cracked because I baked it in the oven as a craft for my photo of the day back in 2017. 😁
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise