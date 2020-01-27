Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3270
(Day 348) - Marble-lous Macro
Today, we're doing some macro shots with a marble. I always have the most difficult time keeping marbles still for macro shots. Happily, CJ came up with a great solution!
By the way, this marble is cracked because I baked it in the oven as a craft for my
photo of the day back in 2017
. 😁
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3308
photos
170
followers
47
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
lego
,
marble
,
cj-legographer
,
baked marble
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close