Photo 3277
(Day 355) - Kiss on the Cheek
Gotta love that quick kiss from your significant other
juuust
before the shutter release. 💋
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
2
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
3315
photos
171
followers
48
following
897% complete
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
3rd February 2020 1:14pm
photo
friends
kiss
love
lego
kissing
cj-legographer
Elyse Klemchuk
This is sweet!
February 3rd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
CJ- she's cute! You should be smiling not blushing! hehe
February 3rd, 2020
