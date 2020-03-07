Previous
Next
(Day 21) - CJ Enter the Matrix by cjphoto
Photo 3310

(Day 21) - CJ Enter the Matrix

The other day we took a photo of these dominoes with motion blur. CJ and I promised to give a behind-the-scenes look at the setup. We usually use paperclips (or some type of stable wire) to keep objects in the air. They're attached by mounting putty.

Of course, we removed the wires and putty in Photoshop. To give it motion, we cloned the domino, decreased it's opacity, and gave the cloned domino motion blur.

But today we did more to the original shot! CJ was added in! To give him motion, I cloned him twice, decreased his opacity, but did not give him motion blur as I thought the matrix effect would look better without it.

Whew...it was a lot of work but it was great Photoshop practice for both CJ and I. 😉
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, although I have no idea what you are talking about 🤣
March 8th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
@kjarn - Hahaha, sorry I probably used way too much Photoshop jargon. Simply put, I erased the wires and gave the domino and CJ motion blur in Photoshop. 😂
March 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise