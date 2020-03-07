(Day 21) - CJ Enter the Matrix

The other day we took a photo of these dominoes with motion blur. CJ and I promised to give a behind-the-scenes look at the setup. We usually use paperclips (or some type of stable wire) to keep objects in the air. They're attached by mounting putty.
Of course, we removed the wires and putty in Photoshop. To give it motion, we cloned the domino, decreased it's opacity, and gave the cloned domino motion blur.
But today we did more to the original shot! CJ was added in! To give him motion, I cloned him twice, decreased his opacity, but did not give him motion blur as I thought the matrix effect would look better without it.
Whew...it was a lot of work but it was great Photoshop practice for both CJ and I. 😉