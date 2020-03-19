Previous
(Day 341) - Early Riser by cjphoto
Photo 3322

(Day 341) - Early Riser

For much of the last century, the spring equinox has started on March 20 or 21. This year, in most parts of the northern hemisphere, it's on the 19th.

The last time spring sprung this early was 124 years ago in 1896! You can say this is the earliest spring we've seen in our lives.

So Fred the Frog is following spring's example. He rose up early, carefully watching for thorns, as he climbed this high-riser of a beautiful rose. Happy early spring. 🌹🐸
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Photo Details

