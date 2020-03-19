(Day 341) - Early Riser

For much of the last century, the spring equinox has started on March 20 or 21. This year, in most parts of the northern hemisphere, it's on the 19th.



The last time spring sprung this early was 124 years ago in 1896! You can say this is the earliest spring we've seen in our lives.



So Fred the Frog is following spring's example. He rose up early, carefully watching for thorns, as he climbed this high-riser of a beautiful rose. Happy early spring. 🌹🐸