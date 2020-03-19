Sign up
Photo 3322
(Day 341) - Early Riser
For much of the last century, the spring equinox has started on March 20 or 21. This year, in most parts of the northern hemisphere, it's on the 19th.
The last time spring sprung this early was
124 years ago
in 1896! You can say this is the earliest spring we've seen in our lives.
So Fred the Frog is following spring's example. He rose up early, carefully watching for thorns, as he climbed this high-riser of a beautiful rose. Happy early spring. 🌹🐸
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3360
photos
174
followers
54
following
910% complete
View this month »
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
18th March 2020 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flower
,
pink
,
frog
,
rose
,
fred-frog
