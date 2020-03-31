(Day 46) - Art of the Brick

A few weeks ago, was contemplating going to the Art of the Brick exhibit. I've waited forever for it to return to LA. Then the pandemic grew and so the exhibit was closed.



But that's not gonna stop me! I bought a box of Lego bricks and made my own art of the brick. Usually I buy Lego parts for CJ from Ebay. This is the first time since I was a teen that I bought a box of Lego bricks. Not gonna lie, holding the box in my hands made me feel like a kid again.



Spent the morning building a few of the models on the box, and then some ideas I had in my head. I think CJ really likes this Art of the Brick exhibit!