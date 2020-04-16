Previous
Next
(Day 63) - Treetop by cjphoto
Photo 3350

(Day 63) - Treetop

Yesterday, CJ devoured up an apple that a poor Worm called home. He really wants to make it up to that tenacious tenant. Low and behond, he found a fruit tree! It's beautiful but soooo tall.

Hmmm? What to do, what to do? How do you think CJ will reach the fruit? Perhaps he'll figure it out tomorrow. 🍎🌳
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula C ace
Very creative. Love the little guy's expression
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise