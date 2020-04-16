Sign up
Photo 3350
(Day 63) - Treetop
Yesterday, CJ devoured up an apple that a
poor Worm called home
. He really wants to make it up to that tenacious tenant. Low and behond, he found a fruit tree! It's beautiful but soooo tall.
Hmmm? What to do, what to do? How do you think CJ will reach the fruit? Perhaps he'll figure it out tomorrow. 🍎🌳
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3388
photos
177
followers
58
following
917% complete
Tags
tree
,
photo
,
toy
,
apple
,
lego
,
tall
Paula C
ace
Very creative. Love the little guy's expression
April 17th, 2020
