Photo 3351
(Day 62) - Support
CJ says he you ever need to reach something ask a friendly giraffe. Words, to live by. Don't fall! 🌳🦒😁
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3389
photos
177
followers
58
following
918% complete
View this month »
3344
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
17th April 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
photo
,
toy
,
apple
,
giraffe
,
lego
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
Kathy A
ace
That giraffe is so cute as well as useful
April 18th, 2020
