Photo 3353
(Day 66) - Standoff!
CJ the Legographer has found himself stuck in the middle in the middle ages! Looks like there will be fireworks at knight. 🐉🐎😮
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3391
photos
176
followers
58
following
918% complete
View this month »
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
19th April 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
toys
,
toy
,
knight
,
lego
,
dragon
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
katy
ace
How awesome and so entertaining!
April 20th, 2020
