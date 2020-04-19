Previous
Next
(Day 66) - Standoff! by cjphoto
Photo 3353

(Day 66) - Standoff!

CJ the Legographer has found himself stuck in the middle in the middle ages! Looks like there will be fireworks at knight. 🐉🐎😮
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
How awesome and so entertaining!
April 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise