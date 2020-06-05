Previous
Next
(Day 113) - Gloom by cjphoto
Photo 3400

(Day 113) - Gloom

Been so busy working on a work project for a few days so only had time for a simple photo outside my window. It was gloomy all day today! ☁️😄
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
931% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise