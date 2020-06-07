Previous
(Day 115) - Music & Chill
(Day 115) - Music & Chill

It's been nice to put on some good music and chill. (Gotta be careful not to turn up the volume too loud for little CJ's ears!) Hope you all are doing well, staying safe, and finding your own ways to remain calm. 🎧😴
7th June 2020

Chris Johnson

