Previous
Next
(Day 132) - Barking Up the Wrong Tree by cjphoto
Photo 3419

(Day 132) - Barking Up the Wrong Tree

Was taking photos in the garden and did not see this huge guy at first at all! His colors seem to be designed to camouflage on tree bark so perhaps he thought our wooden fence was a tree. 🌲😄
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
936% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
What a beautiful composition! Great job, grasshopper!
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise