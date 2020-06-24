Sign up
Photo 3419
(Day 132) - Barking Up the Wrong Tree
Was taking photos in the garden and did not see this huge guy at first at all! His colors seem to be designed to camouflage on tree bark so perhaps he thought our wooden fence was a tree. 🌲😄
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3457
photos
176
followers
60
following
936% complete
View this month
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th June 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
fence
brown
grasshopper
marlboromaam
ace
What a beautiful composition! Great job, grasshopper!
June 25th, 2020
