(Day 142) - Turning on the Light by cjphoto
Photo 3429

(Day 142) - Turning on the Light

Things are feeling a lot brighter now. Hope you all had good time last weekend and a good week so far.💡
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
marlboromaam ace
LOL! I feel like I'm looking at a Motel 6 commercial, as in "We'll leave the light on for ya." Good one, Chris!
July 9th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
@marlboromaam - Haha, their slogan does work very well for this shot! Sometimes all we need is one light left on too. Thanks!
July 9th, 2020  
katy ace
So glad things are brightening up for you. This is a superb photo to illustrate that.
July 9th, 2020  
