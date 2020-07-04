Sign up
Photo 3429
(Day 142) - Turning on the Light
Things are feeling a lot brighter now. Hope you all had good time last weekend and a good week so far.💡
4th July 2020
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
4
3
365
PENTAX K10D
4th July 2020 7:20pm
light
bulb
negative space
marlboromaam
LOL! I feel like I'm looking at a Motel 6 commercial, as in "We'll leave the light on for ya." Good one, Chris!
July 9th, 2020
Chris Johnson
@marlboromaam
- Haha, their slogan does work very well for this shot! Sometimes all we need is one light left on too. Thanks!
July 9th, 2020
katy
So glad things are brightening up for you. This is a superb photo to illustrate that.
July 9th, 2020
