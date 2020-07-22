Previous
Next
(Day 160) - Door to Nowhere by cjphoto
Photo 3447

(Day 160) - Door to Nowhere

Sometimes I feel like I'm going nowhere but then I remind myself that nowhere is a pretty cool place, very chill. 🚪
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Great minimalist shot.
July 23rd, 2020  
summerfield ace
it's double locked, you can't go anywhere now! aces!
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise