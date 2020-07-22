Sign up
Photo 3447
(Day 160) - Door to Nowhere
Sometimes I feel like I'm going nowhere but then I remind myself that nowhere is a pretty cool place, very chill. 🚪
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3485
photos
176
followers
62
following
944% complete
Tags
door
,
knob
,
negative space
,
door knob
Shutterbug
ace
Great minimalist shot.
July 23rd, 2020
summerfield
ace
it's double locked, you can't go anywhere now! aces!
July 23rd, 2020
