(Day 161) - Coastin'

Got these cool coasters after purchasing a workbench for my room to protect the wood. Of course, I had to include my favorite color.



Just noticed that over the past few days I've photographed circles. Honestly, this was total coincidence! I've just been shooting what springs to mind. There is also a circle theme happening here on 365. I guess all the circles I've been seeing here has been put the shape in my subconscious. 😆