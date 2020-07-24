Sign up
Photo 3449
(Day 162) - Delicious Circle
Since I've photographed circle this far, I might as well finish off the week with them. These are among some of the most difficult circles for me to photograph. Hard to complete the shot without me or my family devouring them! 😋🍩
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3487
photos
177
followers
62
following
944% complete
View this month »
3449
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th July 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sprinkles
,
donuts
,
cereal
,
circle
,
julycircles2020
