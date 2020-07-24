Previous
(Day 162) - Delicious Circle by cjphoto
Photo 3449

(Day 162) - Delicious Circle

Since I've photographed circle this far, I might as well finish off the week with them. These are among some of the most difficult circles for me to photograph. Hard to complete the shot without me or my family devouring them! 😋🍩
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
