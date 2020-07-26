Previous
Next
(Day 164) - Round Off With a Smile by cjphoto
Photo 3451

(Day 164) - Round Off With a Smile

To conclude this week of circles decided to take a photo of two of my favorite round things to photograph: marbles and smiles! 😃


(Much success to all of you going for a full month of circles. 👍)
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
945% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise