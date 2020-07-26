Sign up
Photo 3451
(Day 164) - Round Off With a Smile
To conclude this week of circles decided to take a photo of two of my favorite round things to photograph: marbles and smiles! 😃
(Much success to all of you going for a full month of circles. 👍)
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Tags
smile
,
circle
,
marbles
,
julycircles2020
