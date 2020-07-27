Sign up
Photo 3452
(Day 165) - Glimmer of Power
Very tired today and wasn't in a photographing mood, thus a just a quick shot of my camera's battery charger for the day. I did enjoy experimenting with low-key lighting. I'm in need of a recharge too! 😅
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Shutterbug
ace
Wish we could recharge with a quick plug in. I like the abstract quality of this.
July 28th, 2020
