(Day 165) - Glimmer of Power

Very tired today and wasn't in a photographing mood, thus a just a quick shot of my camera's battery charger for the day. I did enjoy experimenting with low-key lighting. I'm in need of a recharge too! 😅
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Shutterbug ace
Wish we could recharge with a quick plug in. I like the abstract quality of this.
July 28th, 2020  
