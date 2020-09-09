Previous
(Day 209) - Little Pea by cjphoto
Photo 3496

(Day 209) - Little Pea

I've photographed our sweet pea bushes before but they're normally too big to even fit in frame. This is the first time they've been cut down so small and round. Awww, adorable. 😊
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
958% complete

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
A good trim now and then is good gardening
September 11th, 2020  
