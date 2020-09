(Day 210) - Tinge

Due to the fires in Northern California, there was this orange tint in the air all day and we can smell the smoke. We're not near the fires here in the city of LA but it has definitely affected the air now. This has irritated my cough from when I was sick. (And coughing a lot is NOT something I wanna do right now in public, lol.)



It made for an interesting photo, but my heart and thoughts goes out to all those adversely affected. Really hope the firefighters can safely contain it soon.