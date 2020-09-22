Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3509
(Day 222) - Blackhole Bathroom
We have a night light in our bathroom to make it easy to move around in here and turn on the light. Otherwise, it truly would feel like a black hole. 🌌
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
23rd September 2020 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
purple
,
nightlight
,
toothbrushes
,
nightlite
