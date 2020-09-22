Previous
Next
(Day 222) - Blackhole Bathroom by cjphoto
Photo 3509

(Day 222) - Blackhole Bathroom

We have a night light in our bathroom to make it easy to move around in here and turn on the light. Otherwise, it truly would feel like a black hole. 🌌
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise