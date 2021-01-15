Previous
(Day 337) - Apple Buddies by cjphoto
(Day 337) - Apple Buddies

I have no idea what this little dude is supposed to be. Even still, his red color reminded me of an apple so they were photographed together. They compliment each other nicely. 😁
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Kathy A ace
I thought it was some kind of worm emerging from the apple
January 17th, 2021  
Heidi K
He looks like he is enjoying his buddy! Cute photo
January 17th, 2021  
