Photo 3624
(Day 337) - Apple Buddies
I have no idea what this little dude is supposed to be. Even still, his red color reminded me of an apple so they were photographed together. They compliment each other nicely. 😁
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3662
photos
185
followers
74
following
992% complete
View this month »
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
15th January 2021 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
fruit
,
apple
,
toy photography
Kathy A
ace
I thought it was some kind of worm emerging from the apple
January 17th, 2021
Heidi K
He looks like he is enjoying his buddy! Cute photo
January 17th, 2021
