Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3633
(Day 346) - Messy Eater
The bees in my neighborhood sure know how to dig in to their meals. Need some napkins, buddy? 🐝
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3671
photos
185
followers
75
following
995% complete
View this month »
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th January 2021 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
meal
,
dandelion
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love bees and this is such a sweet capture of the bee digging in deep.
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close