(Day 346) - Messy Eater by cjphoto
Photo 3633

(Day 346) - Messy Eater

The bees in my neighborhood sure know how to dig in to their meals. Need some napkins, buddy? 🐝
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Love bees and this is such a sweet capture of the bee digging in deep.
January 25th, 2021  
