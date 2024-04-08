Sign up
Previous
Photo 496
Facing the Light
Dramatic skies at this time of the year. I loved this sunset cloud formation late this afternoon.
If I stretch my imagination a bit, I see two animal-like shapes close together, maybe sitting in some kind of sled or something, their faces looking at the setting sun.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1414
photos
68
followers
34
following
135% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
8th April 2024 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
