Facing the Light by cocokinetic
Photo 496

Facing the Light

Dramatic skies at this time of the year. I loved this sunset cloud formation late this afternoon.

If I stretch my imagination a bit, I see two animal-like shapes close together, maybe sitting in some kind of sled or something, their faces looking at the setting sun.
8th April 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
