Beachwalk by cocokinetic
Photo 498

Beachwalk

Something interesting lurking underneath that piece of seaweed or stone. Maybe something in that plasticky thing.

I enjoy looking at this breed of dog; their faces are interesting. I've heard it say that they are prone to breathing problems because of the squashed-up nature of their noses.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, sweet!
April 9th, 2024  
