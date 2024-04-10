Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Leafy Plant
I quite liked this long-leafed plant - unfortunately I’m unable to identify it. Google Lens gives me all kinds of plants and names, but these plants are not this one.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2024 12:21pm
