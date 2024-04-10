Previous
Leafy Plant by cocokinetic
Photo 499

Leafy Plant

I quite liked this long-leafed plant - unfortunately I’m unable to identify it. Google Lens gives me all kinds of plants and names, but these plants are not this one.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise