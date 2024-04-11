Previous
Waspish Abode by cocokinetic
Photo 500

Waspish Abode

I saw this nest high up in our pigeon-pea plants as I was opening our garden gate.

The symmetry of these nests is just incredible, nature never fails to amaze me. What kind of innate knowledge do animals possess to just do stuff like this.

It’s still a small and immature nest. I’m looking forward to watching the wasps work on their new home over the coming days.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Well spot and capture.
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise