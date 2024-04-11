Sign up
Previous
Photo 500
Waspish Abode
I saw this nest high up in our pigeon-pea plants as I was opening our garden gate.
The symmetry of these nests is just incredible, nature never fails to amaze me. What kind of innate knowledge do animals possess to just do stuff like this.
It’s still a small and immature nest. I’m looking forward to watching the wasps work on their new home over the coming days.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1423
photos
69
followers
34
following
136% complete
View this month »
winghong_ho
Well spot and capture.
April 11th, 2024
