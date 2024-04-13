Sign up
Previous
Photo 501
Greenery Print
Just something I saw in passing from inside our local medical clinic; the letters in the word ‘terrace’ have been left clear, and I find it quite neat that the greenery outside fills the shapes of the letters.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th April 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
