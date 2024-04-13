Previous
Greenery Print by cocokinetic
Greenery Print

Just something I saw in passing from inside our local medical clinic; the letters in the word ‘terrace’ have been left clear, and I find it quite neat that the greenery outside fills the shapes of the letters.
Karen

Mauritius, 2024.
