Previous
Photo 503
Corbejeau
A corbejeau strolling around in a friend’s garden.
Corbejeau (aka as a curlew in English, I believe) is the general French name given to these birds on the island.
But Google Lens gives this bird another name, a whimbrel. So I'm really not sure exactly what kind of bird this is, other than that it surely has to be some kind of wader, what with the long beak.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eurasian_whimbrel
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1427
photos
69
followers
34
following
137% complete
View this month »
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
Latest from all albums
469
499
454
500
501
455
502
503
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th April 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
