Corbejeau by cocokinetic
Photo 503

Corbejeau

A corbejeau strolling around in a friend’s garden.

Corbejeau (aka as a curlew in English, I believe) is the general French name given to these birds on the island.

But Google Lens gives this bird another name, a whimbrel. So I'm really not sure exactly what kind of bird this is, other than that it surely has to be some kind of wader, what with the long beak.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eurasian_whimbrel

16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
