Tastes Good by cocokinetic
Photo 504

Tastes Good

A Madagascar Giant Day Gecko drinking the sap from a travelling palm’s seed pod.

The tail has been regrown; probably lost the original one during a spat with another male. He has a few recent-looking battle scars on his body as well. A real bar-room brawler.

If you zoom in, you can see the red tongue sipping at the leaking sap of the pod.

These are beautiful creatures but are a major invasive threat to endemic species on the island. They most definitely are not welcome here.

An excerpt from the link below:

“Eating the same food resources and occupying the same habitat as native geckos, the Madagascar giant day gecko is also a direct predator. Steve Buckland "fears the worst in the next ten or twenty years" if no suitable control method is found. According to him, studies show a "drastic impact on local biodiversity, causing up to 90%" decline of some species in several areas of Mauritius.”

http://www.agriculture-biodiversite-oi.org/en/Actualites-du-portail/News/The-threat-of-the-Madagascar-giant-day-gecko
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
