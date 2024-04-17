Tastes Good

A Madagascar Giant Day Gecko drinking the sap from a travelling palm’s seed pod.The tail has been regrown; probably lost the original one during a spat with another male. He has a few recent-looking battle scars on his body as well. A real bar-room brawler.If you zoom in, you can see the red tongue sipping at the leaking sap of the pod.These are beautiful creatures but are a major invasive threat to endemic species on the island. They most definitely are not welcome here.An excerpt from the link below:“Eating the same food resources and occupying the same habitat as native geckos, the Madagascar giant day gecko is also a direct predator. Steve Buckland "fears the worst in the next ten or twenty years" if no suitable control method is found. According to him, studies show a "drastic impact on local biodiversity, causing up to 90%" decline of some species in several areas of Mauritius.”