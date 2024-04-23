Previous
June Plum by cocokinetic
June Plum

The fruit and leaves of a June plum tree.

Aka as ‘fruit cythere’. (pronounced ‘see-tare’)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spondias_dulcis
23rd April 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
