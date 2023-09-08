Face to Face

I went for a late afternoon sail with my husband, just to be out at sea for a couple of hours, enjoy the spray and the sun, sense the vast expanse of the ocean, have a glass of wine or two.



We didn't go far out, just circled Coin de Mire. This is quite a close-up capture of the face of the islet. Such an ancient rock jutting out of the surface of the sea, has been there for millennia - probably saw dinosaurs and may have had pterodactyls instead of the birds I see today flying overhead. Who knows. Incredible to think that.



That cave fascinates me. I wonder what sea creatures or birds go in and out in tandem with the wind and tides. I wish I had a geologist on board to explain what all those stripes and lines on the islet signify, particularly that deeper, different-coloured and more obvious one running diagonally on top of the cave.