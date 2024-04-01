Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 463
Strange-looking Fungus
I saw this growing in the grass near a badamier (betelnut) tree in the parking lot of Pamplemousses Botanical Gardens.
Google Lens identifies it as a species of Ganoderma fungus, growing on tree roots which are near to
Some of the photos and images I've seen of the various varieties of this fungus look really gross. It brings to mind some type of animal-human internal organ. Something like a diseased liver, maybe.
A bit of blurb about it:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/ganoderma#:~:text=The%20genus%20is%20particularly%20diverse,trees%20such%20as%20Acacia%20species.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1399
photos
68
followers
32
following
126% complete
View this month »
455
456
457
458
460
461
462
463
Latest from all albums
487
446
461
488
489
462
447
463
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close