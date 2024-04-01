Previous
Strange-looking Fungus by cocokinetic
Strange-looking Fungus

I saw this growing in the grass near a badamier (betelnut) tree in the parking lot of Pamplemousses Botanical Gardens.

Google Lens identifies it as a species of Ganoderma fungus, growing on tree roots which are near to

Some of the photos and images I've seen of the various varieties of this fungus look really gross. It brings to mind some type of animal-human internal organ. Something like a diseased liver, maybe.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/ganoderma#:~:text=The%20genus%20is%20particularly%20diverse,trees%20such%20as%20Acacia%20species.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
