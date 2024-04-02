Previous
Tree Stump in a Whirl by cocokinetic
Tree Stump in a Whirl

Well, this is a somewhat manic result. I tried another ICM, this time I gave the camera a wild semi-circle swirl at a tree stump with some twigs on it, and blue and pink flowers at the bottom.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Kathy ace
I like the curves and the colors.
April 2nd, 2024  
