Previous
Photo 464
Tree Stump in a Whirl
Well, this is a somewhat manic result. I tried another ICM, this time I gave the camera a wild semi-circle swirl at a tree stump with some twigs on it, and blue and pink flowers at the bottom.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
icm-1
Kathy
ace
I like the curves and the colors.
April 2nd, 2024
