Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 465
Flowerpot
A rather nice-looking clay flowerpot in a somewhat neglected outside area of an office building.
Edited in Lightroom, then given a bit of texture in the app Formulas.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1406
photos
68
followers
32
following
127% complete
View this month »
457
458
460
461
462
463
464
465
Latest from all albums
463
448
490
464
491
449
492
465
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2024 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-flowerpot
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture with nice textures and contrast.
April 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very creative, lovely result.
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close