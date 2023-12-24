Previous
Pretty Pink by cocokinetic
Photo 422

Pretty Pink

Gerbera daisy in a bunch my husband brought home this morning. They are such a colourful cheerful happy flower. I love them.

Captured in macro mode on my trusty phone.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise