Approaching Storm

I went for a walk in the cane fields - and watched as these clouds grew more and more ominous.



I don’t know when last I picked up my camera; I just know there is enough dust on it to completely camouflage it. I completely lost interest in anything photography-related. But maybe now the mojo is trickling back. 🀞



Hope everyone is well πŸ’›πŸ€—