Previous
Cut the Bull by cocokinetic
Photo 430

Cut the Bull

Captured in colour, changed to BW in Lightroom.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Excellent closeup and a great title. Love the rustic painted texture.
February 15th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great close-up shot.
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise