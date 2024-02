FoR #2

Note to self - shutter speed should’ve been set faster to achieve the look I was after. I was wanting that girl on the bike to be more of a whiz, a flash-by, as it were. Like this, the whole image just looks like a messed up blur. Or maybe I didn’t focus properly … maybe maybe maybe’s 😵‍💫



I’m moving out of my comfort zone of aperture priority

to shutter priority, and finding it tough going.