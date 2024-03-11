Sign up
Previous
Photo 432
Pot Plants
Just strolling around a nearby village. I enjoyed seeing these plants; I found them a cheerful contrast between the grey wall and dark interior. They also appeared to be very well cared for.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1352
photos
66
followers
27
following
118% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th March 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Lovely.
March 11th, 2024
