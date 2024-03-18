Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 435
The Colour Version
I couldn’t decide whether I like the BW or colour of this roadside flower. I captured it in colour, and converted to BW in LR.
So I uploaded this one, too. I tend to delete my photos once I’m done with them, and I didn’t want to lose this.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1362
photos
65
followers
27
following
119% complete
View this month »
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
Latest from all albums
472
473
474
450
434
475
435
476
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
17th March 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. I like the b&w version more.
March 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close