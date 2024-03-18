Previous
The Colour Version by cocokinetic
The Colour Version

I couldn’t decide whether I like the BW or colour of this roadside flower. I captured it in colour, and converted to BW in LR.

So I uploaded this one, too. I tend to delete my photos once I’m done with them, and I didn’t want to lose this.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Karen

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. I like the b&w version more.
March 18th, 2024  
