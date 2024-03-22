Previous
Next
Renovation by cocokinetic
Photo 440

Renovation

A rather disorderly ordeal for these people - that upper verandah looks rather chaotic. They’re surely tidying up/renewing/redoing something inside.

For today’s word, messy.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise