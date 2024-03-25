Peppers

Oops - forgot to post my pepper photo for yesterday’s WOD.



Not very interesting. I do not like photographing food. Peppers I find particular challenging because of their shiny skin. The same with plums, actually. Textured fruit and vegetables are far more enjoyable for me to take a photograph of, if I am going to take a shot of any type of food.



In the background are a few christophenes, known locally as ‘chou chou’ pronounced ‘shou-shou’ … lol.