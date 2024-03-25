Oops - forgot to post my pepper photo for yesterday’s WOD.
Not very interesting. I do not like photographing food. Peppers I find particular challenging because of their shiny skin. The same with plums, actually. Textured fruit and vegetables are far more enjoyable for me to take a photograph of, if I am going to take a shot of any type of food.
In the background are a few christophenes, known locally as ‘chou chou’ pronounced ‘shou-shou’ … lol.
Very bland vegetable indeed. The Mauritian style of cooking these things is similar to yours, but they carry it a bit further, and make a gratin - or they parboil them, and make a kind of stir-fry concoction with beef chopped into small cubes, onions, garlic, parsley, thyme and a bit of chilli. The completed dish is served with rice and a tomato salad.