Peppers by cocokinetic
Photo 442

Peppers

Oops - forgot to post my pepper photo for yesterday’s WOD.

Not very interesting. I do not like photographing food. Peppers I find particular challenging because of their shiny skin. The same with plums, actually. Textured fruit and vegetables are far more enjoyable for me to take a photograph of, if I am going to take a shot of any type of food.

In the background are a few christophenes, known locally as ‘chou chou’ pronounced ‘shou-shou’ … lol.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Dianne
A lovely image. We call those green things chocos in NZ. How do you cook them? We boil them, but they are somewhat bland and are only as good as the cheese sauce they are served with...
March 26th, 2024  
Karen
@dide
Thank you!
Very bland vegetable indeed. The Mauritian style of cooking these things is similar to yours, but they carry it a bit further, and make a gratin - or they parboil them, and make a kind of stir-fry concoction with beef chopped into small cubes, onions, garlic, parsley, thyme and a bit of chilli. The completed dish is served with rice and a tomato salad.
March 26th, 2024  
