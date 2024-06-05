Previous
June Words #5
June Words #5

Collect Some Leaves.

I didn’t actually collect these, but there is a collection of them - and a bird! A Cape Weaver having a bath in a muddy puddle. But even though there’s a lot of mud and rather soggy leaves, the puddle water is actually quite clear.
Karen

