Photo 505
June Words #5
Collect Some Leaves.
I didn’t actually collect these, but there is a collection of them - and a bird! A Cape Weaver having a bath in a muddy puddle. But even though there’s a lot of mud and rather soggy leaves, the puddle water is actually quite clear.
5th June 2024
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Photo Details
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th June 2024 11:06am
Tags
june24words
