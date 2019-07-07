Sign up
2 / 365
Tired Teenagers on Vacation
2019 European vacation with my husband's brother's family (too many 's???)
7th July 2019
7th Jul 19
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Photo Details
Tags
italy
,
teenagers
,
vacation
summerfield
ace
nice shot, corinne! have they seen this photo? wonder what they'd say. i know what to say about this, though: aces!
February 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@summerfield
They've seen the picture and laughed about it. They're cousins and they really like each other :-)
February 27th, 2022
