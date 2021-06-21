Sign up
124 / 365
Attracted by the Light
At night I love how we can see the inside of homes and the warm glow of their light. Inside our rental.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th June 2021 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
vermont
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Neat! Someone likes Nikes too. =)
June 22nd, 2021
