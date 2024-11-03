Sign up
Photo 1011
Missed
No need to comment.
I am actively trying to get one of these birds in flight. Visibly I'm not yet successful :-)
One year ago:
Milkweed in the Wind
Two years ago:
Owo-5 - Window Lighting
Three years ago:
African violet
Four years ago:
In the Eye of the Kettle
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bird
,
fall
,
vermont
Linda Godwin
Actually you did catch him in flight maybe not the side you wished for but you have feathers focused
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Look at those wings!
November 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the way you have frozen the movement.
November 5th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Good catch of the open wings.
November 5th, 2024
