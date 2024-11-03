Previous
Missed by corinnec
Photo 1011

Missed

No need to comment.

I am actively trying to get one of these birds in flight. Visibly I'm not yet successful :-)

3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
277% complete

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Actually you did catch him in flight maybe not the side you wished for but you have feathers focused
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Look at those wings!
November 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the way you have frozen the movement.
November 5th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Good catch of the open wings.
November 5th, 2024  
