Previous
Photo 719
Milkweed in the Wind
Getting frustrated with finding time for photography. However I want to take at least a picture a day even of the most mundane subject.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
3rd November 2023 2:33pm
plant
grass
fall
rural
outdoor
milkweed
vermont
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks a little spooky but fun - I’m feeling the same as you at the moment, it’s hard to keep up.
November 3rd, 2023
