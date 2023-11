The random selector provided me Robert Frank."The Americans" is one of his best series and I'll try to emulate his style. I have to admit that it won't be easy as I am not comfortable photographing strangers. Also his work is in black and white and I'm not sure this is what I'll do.My first attempt was this morning at Starbuck. What could be more American than a morning cup of coffee from Starbuck :-)Okay it's not a good picture (taken from outside)...